Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Dolores B. Hoelscher

Dolores B. Hoelscher Obituary
A memorial Mass for Dolores B. Hoelscher, nee Bukowsky, 87, Washington, was held Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Her body was gifted to St. Louis University Medical School.
Mrs. Hoelscher died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Pacific Care Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellen McLain and husband Kevin, Jefferson City; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 8, 2019
