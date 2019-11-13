|
Dolores B. Hoelscher, nee Bukowsky, 87, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Pacific Care Center.
Dolores, daughter of the late Albert Bukowsky and wife Mary, nee Fuchs, was born June 7, 1932, in Pacific. She was united in marriage to the late John D. Hoelscher May 22, 1965, at the first English-spoken wedding Mass held at St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church, Pacific.
Dolores worked at Southwestern Bell for many years, prior to her career with the city of Washington as a clerk in the collector's office. She was active in the Resurrection Choir at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. An avid baseball fan her whole life, she loved playing the shortstop position in several softball leagues and hardly ever missed listening or watching the St. Louis Cardinals.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Ellen McLain and husband Kevin, Jefferson City; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and five siblings, Mary Clark, Emma Stites, Helen Klepper, Agnes Coleman and Albert Bukowsky.
Dolores made the decision to further medical knowledge by gifting her body to St. Louis University Medical School. A memorial Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, St. Bridget of Kildare Grade School, 223 W. Union, Pacific, MO 63069, or University of Missouri, Columbia-Softball. Please make checks payable to Curators of the University of MO and write Softball on the memo line, 407 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO 65211. Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019