Dolores M. Frankenberg


1929 - 2019
Dolores M. Frankenberg Obituary
Dolores M. Frankenberg, nee Beste, 90, Krakow, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

Dolores, daughter of the late John C. Beste and wife Cecilia R., nee Westhoelter, was born Aug. 27, 1929, in Krakow. She was united in marriage to the late Herman Frankenberg May 30, 1951, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church. Dolores was happy to have called Krakow and St. Gertrude Parish her home for her entire life. Her deep roots meant comfort, community, and love the way that only a rural living can provide. Before Herman passed away, the two of them loved to go dancing and traveling together. She was a great mother and grandmother. She loved to share her quilting, embroidery, gardening, and canning knowledge, techniques, and products with her family, friends and community.

Dolores is survived by four children, Joyce Hummert, St. Clair, Kevin Frankenberg and wife Donna, Washington, Sheila Matthews and husband Jay, and Kyle Frankenberg, all of Washington; two sisters-in-law, Laverne Beste, Washington, and Mary Agnes Beste, Warrenton; six grandchildren, Stacy, Dean, Toby, Corey, Megan and Chelsea; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Frankenberg; daughter, Susan Frankenberg; her parents, John and Cecilia Beste; and 10 siblings, Benny, Harry, Al, Adolph, Bobby, Jimmy, Rudy, Joe, and Tom Beste, and Irene Lause.

Visitation was held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow.

Interment followed at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Gertrude Parish or the .

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 8, 2020
