The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home - Washington
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Washington
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Washington
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores W. Baker


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores W. Baker Obituary
Dolores W. Baker, nee Maune, 85, Washington, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Dolores, daughter of the late Frank Maune and wife Margaret, nee Gildehaus, was born April 25, 1933, in Washington. On April 25, 1951, she was united in marriage to Lowel Baker, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Dolores was a member of the Holy Stitchers, the quilting group at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus?Church, and retired in 1998 from St. John's Mercy Hospital, Washington, following an over 40-year career. She was fortunate to always have her health, and never took a day off work. She was an amazing mother and nurse who loved to help take care of others.

She is survived by her children, Wanda Bade and husband Max, Kenneth Baker, Marvin Baker and wife Sandy, Dan Baker and wife Cindy, Joe Baker and wife Penny, Jeff Baker and wife Christy, and Diane Frick and husband Corey; three siblings, Maurice Maune and wife Shirley, Don Maune and wife Joan, and Linda Hanneken and husband Don; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Lowel Baker; her parents, Frank and Margaret Maune; and four siblings, Bernice Maune, Ralph Maune, Marion Seamon and Francis Maune.

A Catholic rosary was scheduled for Friday, April 12, at 3:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus?Church, with the Rev. Tim Foy officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials are appreciated to the or St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus?Church.

The Baker family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Washington
Download Now