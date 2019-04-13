Dolores W. Baker, nee Maune, 85, Washington, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.



Dolores, daughter of the late Frank Maune and wife Margaret, nee Gildehaus, was born April 25, 1933, in Washington. On April 25, 1951, she was united in marriage to Lowel Baker, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Dolores was a member of the Holy Stitchers, the quilting group at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus?Church, and retired in 1998 from St. John's Mercy Hospital, Washington, following an over 40-year career. She was fortunate to always have her health, and never took a day off work. She was an amazing mother and nurse who loved to help take care of others.



She is survived by her children, Wanda Bade and husband Max, Kenneth Baker, Marvin Baker and wife Sandy, Dan Baker and wife Cindy, Joe Baker and wife Penny, Jeff Baker and wife Christy, and Diane Frick and husband Corey; three siblings, Maurice Maune and wife Shirley, Don Maune and wife Joan, and Linda Hanneken and husband Don; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.



Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Lowel Baker; her parents, Frank and Margaret Maune; and four siblings, Bernice Maune, Ralph Maune, Marion Seamon and Francis Maune.



A Catholic rosary was scheduled for Friday, April 12, at 3:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.



A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus?Church, with the Rev. Tim Foy officiating.



Burial will follow at the church cemetery.



Memorials are appreciated to the or St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus?Church.



The Baker family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary