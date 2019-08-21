|
Dominic Shannon Lumetta, 82, Lonedell, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Dominic was born Oct. 5, 1936, in St. Louis, to Stephen and Esther (Boschert) Lumetta. On July 29, 1955, he married Shelba Jean Cupp. They raised five daughters and one son.
Dominic started working for his father's concrete business, Stephens Cement, as a young teenager. He was a member of Carpenters Union Local 47/97 for 65 years. He retired from Alberici Construction in 1992. Dominic enjoyed fishing and going to church picnics for the food and music. He also loved spending time with his family and playing poker. He was a fan of "Mollie B Polka Party," and was overjoyed when he met her in person this year.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Shelba; his parents; his sister Lydia Tropeano; and cousin, Robert Jones.
Dominic is survived by his six children Cheryl (Roy) Miller, Troy, Ill., Gina (Mark) Shuster, Union, Denise (Joe) Baxter, Steve (Kelly) Lumetta, all of Lonedell, Donna (Wes) Cox, Leslie, and Angela (Jim) Sutton, Lonedell; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters, Rosalyn DiCarlo, St. Louis, and Virginia Terrasini, California; cousins; nieces; and nephews.
A life celebration will be held Sunday Aug. 25, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 204 Commercial Ave., St. Clair, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Sunshine Ministries, 1410 Howard St., St. Louis, MO 63106.
Published in The Missourian from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019