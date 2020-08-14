1/
Don Knicker
Services for Don Knicker, 86, Union, will be private.
Mr. Knicker died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Knicker, Union; two sons, Mike Knicker, Gassville, Ark., and Denis Schneider and wife Sue, Casco, Mich.; four daughters, Debra Mosher, Union, Katy Ratajczak and husband Victor, Johnsburg, Ill., Chris Lipscomb and husband, Jim, Mountain Home, Ark., and Amy Swann and husband Jerry, Hardy, Ark; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
