Services for Don Knicker, 86, Union, will be private.

Mr. Knicker died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Knicker, Union; two sons, Mike Knicker, Gassville, Ark., and Denis Schneider and wife Sue, Casco, Mich.; four daughters, Debra Mosher, Union, Katy Ratajczak and husband Victor, Johnsburg, Ill., Chris Lipscomb and husband, Jim, Mountain Home, Ark., and Amy Swann and husband Jerry, Hardy, Ark; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

