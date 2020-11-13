1/
Don Lewis
A funeral service for Don Lewis, 77, Union, was held Thursday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial followed in Union Cemetery.
Visitation also was Thursday at the funeral home from noon until the time of service.
Mr. Lewis passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lewis, Union; two sons, Ron Lewis and wife Becky, Leslie, and Greg Lewis and fiancee Reida Anderson, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
