A funeral service for Don Mitchell, 83, Beaufort, will be Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial will be in the Modern Woodmen Cemetery, Leslie.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Mitchell died Friday, July 17, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Naomi Mitchell, Beaufort; four sons, Mike Mitchell and wife Brenda, Villa Ridge, Steven Mitchell and wife Keiko, Florida state, Tim Mitchell and wife Brenda, Villa Ridge, and Thurman Mitchell, Colorado state; one daughter, Donna Kimminau and husband Greg, Fulton; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store