A funeral service for Don Sterling, 75, St. Clair, will be Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation was to be Friday, May 24, from 2 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Sterling died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Kaye Sterling, nee Moser, St. Clair; one son, James Sterling and wife Erica, Leslie; one daughter, Ronda Dye and husband James, Wolf Point, Mont.; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2019
