Donald Alphonse "Soup" Voss, 86, Washington, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.
Soup was born May 10, 1934, in Washington, to Stephen Voss and wife Ella, nee Funke. Soup received his education at St. Francis Borgia Grade School, and went on to attend St. Francis Borgia High School in Washington. Soup proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean War, from March 5, 1952, to April 29, 1955, attaining the rank of Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class. He was united in marriage to Martha "Marty" Busch Dec. 1, 1956, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Villa Ridge. The couple made their home in Washington. The marriage was blessed with 10 children.
Soup worked at Zero Manufacturing for over 32 years. He then worked at Motor Appliance, until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Men's Sodality. He also was a member of Knights of Columbus Seisl Council 1121, American Legion Post 218, V.F.W. Post 2661, and the Hummingbird Club. Soup enjoyed watching sports, gambling, and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Soup is survived by his wife, Marty Voss; five sons, David Voss and wife Rita, Villa Ridge, Donald Voss and wife Peggy, Robert "Bob" Voss and wife Nickie, all of Washington, Mark Voss and wife Anne, Leslie, and Jim Voss, Washington; five daughters, Charlene Engemann and husband Royce, Union, Deborah Schwarzer and husband Jim, Jefferson City, Karen Jasper and husband Edward, Washington, Mary Brueggemann and husband Kenny, Beaufort, and Jean Arens and husband Ron, Union; two brothers, Stephen Voss and wife Anna Mae, and Glennon Voss and wife Jan, all of Washington; 21 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Elsenrath and husband Kenny; and one brother, Leon Voss and wife Sheryl.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Villa Ridge, with the Rev. Timothy Foy officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in the church cemetery.
Donations may be made in honor of Soup to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Masses or V.F.W. Post 2661.
The Voss family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020