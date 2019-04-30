Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Bader

Obituary Flowers

Donald Bader Obituary
A funeral service for Donald Bader, 90, Pittsburgh, Pa., formerly of Union, will be Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Christian Church, Leslie.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, May 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Bader died Friday, April 26, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Paul Bader, Johnson City, Tenn., and Keith Bader and wife Gail, Pittsburgh, Pa.; one daughter, Sharon Lee and husband Jerry, Pittsburgh, Pa.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.