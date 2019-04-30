|
|
|
A funeral service for Donald Bader, 90, Pittsburgh, Pa., formerly of Union, will be Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Christian Church, Leslie.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, May 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Bader died Friday, April 26, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Paul Bader, Johnson City, Tenn., and Keith Bader and wife Gail, Pittsburgh, Pa.; one daughter, Sharon Lee and husband Jerry, Pittsburgh, Pa.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More