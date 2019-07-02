|
A funeral service for Donald C. Huether, 79, Gerald, will be Sunday, July 7, at 1 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be at Evangelical Saint Paul Cemetery, Gerald.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Huether died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Creve Couer.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Huether, Gerald: one son, Arnold Huether, Pacific; two daughters, Lori Adams and fiancé Roger Stewart, Owensville, and Brenda Huether, Tulsa, Okla.; other relative and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 2, 2019