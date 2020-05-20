Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
5542 Walnut St
Augusta, MO 63332
(636) 327-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
5542 Walnut St
Augusta, MO 63332
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
Defiance, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Howell


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald D. Howell Obituary
Donald D. Howell, 72, Defiance, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Don was born Sept. 14, 1947, in St. Charles, the son of Dede and Dorothy, nee Engelage, Howell.

Don was an active lifetime member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Defiance, as well as the Daniel Boone Gun Club. He graduated from Francis Howell High School in 1965, and in 1971, obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture, from the University of Missouri, Columbia. Don spent his career building a successful business in farming and Howell and Sons Excavating, with his family.

Don enjoyed working the land. He loved his children and grandchildren, and truly enjoyed watching them in their activities. Spending time with his family and friends was deeply rewarding for him.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Howell, nee Paul; his mother, Dorothy Howell; daughters, Jodi Howell-Repke and husband Scott, Augusta, Cindy Hackmann and husband Adam, and Jessica Peters and husband Mike, all of Marthasville; and grandchildren, Alyssa and Tyler Repke, Joe, Ava, Jack, Nick and Max Hackmann, Danny, Eddie, Elizabeth, Garrett and Lyla Peters. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Devin Paul Howell; father, Dede M. Howell; brother, Richard L. Howell; great-nephew, Richard K. Howell; and parents-in-law, Harvey H. and Olga L., nee Hueffmeier, Paul .

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, from 2:30 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 5542 Walnut St., Augusta, MO 63332.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Defiance.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ or St. Paul's United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

The Howell family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -