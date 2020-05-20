|
Donald D. Howell, 72, Defiance, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Don was born Sept. 14, 1947, in St. Charles, the son of Dede and Dorothy, nee Engelage, Howell.
Don was an active lifetime member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Defiance, as well as the Daniel Boone Gun Club. He graduated from Francis Howell High School in 1965, and in 1971, obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture, from the University of Missouri, Columbia. Don spent his career building a successful business in farming and Howell and Sons Excavating, with his family.
Don enjoyed working the land. He loved his children and grandchildren, and truly enjoyed watching them in their activities. Spending time with his family and friends was deeply rewarding for him.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Howell, nee Paul; his mother, Dorothy Howell; daughters, Jodi Howell-Repke and husband Scott, Augusta, Cindy Hackmann and husband Adam, and Jessica Peters and husband Mike, all of Marthasville; and grandchildren, Alyssa and Tyler Repke, Joe, Ava, Jack, Nick and Max Hackmann, Danny, Eddie, Elizabeth, Garrett and Lyla Peters. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Devin Paul Howell; father, Dede M. Howell; brother, Richard L. Howell; great-nephew, Richard K. Howell; and parents-in-law, Harvey H. and Olga L., nee Hueffmeier, Paul .
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, from 2:30 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 5542 Walnut St., Augusta, MO 63332.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Defiance.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ or St. Paul's United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
The Howell family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020