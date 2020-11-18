Donald Eugene Lewis, 77, Union, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.



Don, son of the late Woodrow Wilson Lewis and wife Dorothy Samantha, nee Higgins, was born June 8, 1943, in Valley Park. He was united in marriage to Linda Williams Aug. 6, 1963, in Clayton, and the couple made their home in Castlewood. In 1972, they moved to Union. Don was the owner and operator of D&L Waterproofing and Foundation, until his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Don most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.



Don is survived by his wife, Linda Lewis, Union; two sons, Ron Lewis and wife Becky, Leslie, and Greg Lewis and fiancee Reida Andersen, Union; five grandchildren, Nicole, Samantha, Joseph, Katherine and Cortney Lewis; one brother, Jerry Lewis, Castlewood; two sisters, Betty Green and Mary Lewis, both of Gerald; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by one son, David Lewis; his parents; and four brothers, Elmer, Jim, Edward and Stanley Lewis.



A funeral service was held Thursday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with the Rev. Roger Johnson officiating.



Burial followed in Union Cemetery, Union.



Memorials may be given to the Lewis family.



The Lewis family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





