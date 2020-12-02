1/2
Donald E. Mueller
1937 - 2020
Donald E. Mueller, 83, Maryville, Ill., formerly of Florissant, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.

Donald was born May 11, 1937, in Washington, son of the late Elmer and Genevieve (Quick) Mueller. He married Beverly J. (Stegmann) Mueller, Dec. 5, 1964, at Salem Lutheran Church in Black Jack, and she survives.

He retired in 1997 from I.B.E.W. Local 1 in St. Louis, after 65 years of dedicated service as an electrician. The U.S. veteran proudly served his country with the Army as a medical specialist. Donald was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Black Jack, and attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, Ill. He enjoyed woodworking and refinishing furniture and was always tending to his yard through the years. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and were frequent snowbirds to Texas and Arizona. He loved life, was always busy doing things, and cherished the love and special times he spent with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 56 years, he is survived by a daughter, Kelly J. Mueller, Maryville, Ill.; a son, Todd E. Mueller, Florissant; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and David Mueller; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William H. and Linda Stegmann, Ava, Ill.; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two half sisters, Jackie and Judy.

In celebration of his life, a private funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, Ill., Friday, Dec. 4, with the Rev. Michael P. Walther officiating.

Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice and may be accepted at the funeral home, www.irwinchapel.com.

The family is being served by Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, Ill.


Published in The Missourian on Dec. 2, 2020.
