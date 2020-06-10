Unnerstall



- 1932 - 2020 -



Donald Edward Unnerstall, 88, Union, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.



Donald, son of the late Louis Unnerstall and wife Louise, nee Hanneke, was born Jan. 23, 1932, in Robertsville. He received his education at St. Mary's Catholic School in Villa Ridge. Donald served in the U.S. Army, from 1954 to 1956, serving during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Schmitz July 3, 1954, at St. Peter's Church in Kirkwood. The couple made their home in Villa Ridge, and six children blessed this union.



Donald was employed as a machinist, and retired from Melton Machine in 1996. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Washington. Donald was active with the Tractor Cruise for Charity, Franklin County Prison Ministry, picnic committees for St. Mary's, the Society of Joseph, the Immaculate Conception choir music liturgy, and various fundraising events for St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. Donald also took numerous trips to Washington, D.C., for both the Honor Flight and pro-life trips. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be restoring tractors, baling hay or raising his own cattle for beef. Donald's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.



Donald is survived by three sons, Robert Unnerstall and wife Linda, Union, John Unnerstall, Villa Ridge, and Ken Unnerstall and wife Chantell, Washington; three daughters, Louise Manhart, St. Clair, Johanna Crowe, St. Louis, and Angela Rue and husband Jay, Washington; 13 grandchildren, Bryan, Christina, Nathan, Ronald, Stephanie, Madeline, Camille, Miranda, Justin, Celeste, Zane, Sydney and Zachary; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Diana Alfermann, Aurora, Colo.; one brother, Leonard Unnerstall, Villa Ridge; many other family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann, Nov. 29, 2019; his parents; four siblings, Willard Unnerstall, Estelle Kindel, Jeanette Diermann and Barbara Shonberger; and nephew, Bob Kindel.



A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.



Burial followed in St. Mary's Cemetery, Villa Ridge.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Masses.



The Unnerstall family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





