A funeral Mass for Donald F. Tobben, 67, Washington, was held Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment followed in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery.
Visitation was Thursday, March 5, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Tobben died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Couer.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Tobben, Washington; two daughters, Jeanna Tobben, Washington, and Katie Tobben and significant other Joe Spinks, Affton; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2020