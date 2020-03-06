Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Tobben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald F. Tobben

Send Flowers
Donald F. Tobben Obituary
A funeral Mass for Donald F. Tobben, 67, Washington, was held Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment followed in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery.
Visitation was Thursday, March 5, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Tobben died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Couer.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Tobben, Washington; two daughters, Jeanna Tobben, Washington, and Katie Tobben and significant other Joe Spinks, Affton; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -