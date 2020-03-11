|
|
Donald F. Tobben, 67, Washington, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.
Don was born Sept. 23, 1952, in Washington, to Vernon Tobben and the late Lillian, nee Kleekamp, Tobben. Don was united in marriage to Sharon Schroeder May 29, 1976, at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Catholic Church. He was a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, member of the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Athletic Association, Knights of Columbus Siesl Council 1121, and the Holy Name Society.
Don is survived by his wife, Sharon Tobben, Washington; two daughters, Jeanna Tobben, Washington, and Katie Tobben and significant other Joe Spinks, Affton; his father, Vernon Tobben; four siblings, Dave Tobben and wife Lucy, Pete Tobben and wife Judy, all of Washington, Chris Prater and husband Curt, Jefferson City, and Tish Nester and husband Gerry, St. Louis; one granddaughter, Emma Whetton, Washington; siblings-in-law, Tom Schroeder, Ponca, Neb., Karen Battles and husband Garry, Imperial, and Jackie Ejchler and husband George, Union; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Tobben; two sisters, Mary Catherine Tobben and Julia Tobben; his parents-in-law, Herman and Ruth Schroeder; and one sister-in-law, Debbie Schroeder.
Visitation was held Thursday, March 5, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment followed at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Music Association (SFBRHS Music Association), Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, or the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Athletic Association (SFBRHSAA).
The Tobben family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 11, 2020