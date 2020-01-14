|
A funeral Mass for Donald "Don" Frioli, 81, Washington, will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Frioli died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Frioli, Washington; one son, Don Frioli Jr. and wife Angela, Union; three daughters, Linda Vaughn and husband Gary, Tina Hart and husband Andrew, all of Washington, and Michelle Longston and husband Todd, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 14, 2020