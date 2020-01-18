|
|
Jan. 10, 2020 -
Don had a love for God, family and his country. He loved nothing better than being with his family, and took pride in all of their accomplishments. Don had many interests. He loved to work on cars. He built a garage, and family, neighbors and friends always called him to see if he could fix their vehicles. He got great satisfaction from helping anyone who he could. He loved to fish with his sister, Carol. They would spend hours catching crappie and bluegill together. He loved to watch sports, especially football, baseball and NASCAR. He went to several races with his brother, son and friends. He loved watching his grandkids play on their teams. He was a great pool player. He enjoyed teaching the boys in the family what he knew. In the summer, you would find him barbecuing with a cold beer. He and his wife, Marilyn, traveled in their motor home to Key West, Fla., for the winter on several occasions. He was a very outgoing person and never met a stranger. He was always telling jokes and had people laughing. He worked hard, and he succeeded at almost anything he set his mind to. He had an excellent memory and excelled in school.
His military career was very dear to him. Don enlisted in the Missouri Air National Guard in 1954. Because he was not 18 years old, his father, Adolph, signed for him. He became full time with the Guard in June 1956, and upon his retirement Dec. 31, 1993, he was a chief master sergeant and full-time weapons branch supervisor. The last two years before he retired, he accepted the position of senior enlisted adviser for the State of Missouri Air National Guard. That was an honor that he was very proud of. At the time, he was the top ranking CMSGT in the state of Missouri. He loved the people who he worked with. He was a fair supervisor and enjoyed lasting friendships with many of them. He also had the privilege of working with his brother, Buzz. They rode to work together for many years. They were not only brothers, but the best of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph Frioli and Adelia, nee Roberts; one granddaughter, Barbara Wipke; one grandson-in-law, Christopher M. Brown; and three brothers-in-law, Norman Meyer, Donald Drewel and Walter Votaw.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Frioli, Washington; one son, Don Frioli Jr. and wife Angela, Union; three daughters, Linda Vaughan and husband Gary, Tina Hart and husband Andrew, all of Washington, and Michelle Longsdon and husband Todd, Union; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Votaw and significant other Vince Palmisano, Ellisville; one brother, Adolph "Buzz" Frioli Jr. and Carmela, Florida state; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. James Theby officiating.
Burial was in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto Fund.
The Frioli family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 18, 2020