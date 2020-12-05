Dear Kopmann Family,

I know your hearts are heavy. Losing someone like Donny is never easy. He had a way of making everyone feel special. I have so many wonderful memories of Donny at the ballpark cheering on the Treloar Team. Scaring me in his gorilla costume. All the pranks he liked to play. What a wonderful person who will truly be missed but never forgotten.

With deepest sympathy,

Janice Holt

