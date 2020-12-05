1/1
Donald H. Kopmann
1959 - 2020
- 1959 - 2020 -

Donald "Donny" Hermann Kopmann, 61, Marthasville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Donny was born Sept. 18, 1959, in Washington, to Merlin Kopmann and wife Doris, nee Gildehaus. He was a farmer and skilled carpenter. Donny also was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, frog gigging and hunting deer, coons, rabbits and mushrooms with his family and friends.

He loved to volunteer his time. Donny was a Marthasville volunteer fireman and helped with the Warren County Cattlemen's events. He spent many hours in the livestock barn at the Warren County Fair and really enjoyed helping youth exhibitors. Donny was a Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame recipient in 2020.

He was married to Sherry Kay Abel, nee Brugmann, Feb. 3, 2007, in Warrenton. They spent 13 wonderful years together. Donny truly cherished every minute with his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them on the farm, working with animals and going on tractor rides.

Donny was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Concord Hill.

Donny had an infectious smile; he was a man of great strength and always had a positive attitude. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.

So very grateful for having shared in Donny's life are his loving wife, Sherry; mother, Doris Kopmann; four children, Eric Kopmann and wife Sarah, Leann Davis and husband Neal, Megan Abel and Jacob Abel; seven grandchildren, Luke, Sadie, Cara and Callie Kopmann, Colton, Augustus and Hazel Davis; six siblings, Peggy Parks and husband Bud, Mary Rehmeier and husband Dean, John Kopmann and wife Shari, Theresa Flagg and husband Dave, Thomas Kopmann and wife Ginger, and Terry Kopmann; sister-in-law, Donna Diehl and husband Leo; many other relatives and friends.

Donny was preceded in death by his first wife, Sheila Kay, nee Schroeder, Kopmann; father, Merlin Kopmann; and father- and mother-in-law, Elroy and Virginia Schroeder.

A celebration of Donny's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville, from 1 to 7 p.m.

A Catholic Mass will be held Monday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, Concord Hill.

Burial will follow at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery, Holstein.

Memorial donations are preferred to the Warren County Extension Center/ 4-H or to the Warren County Extension Center/Livestock Committee, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.

Online condolences may be made to www.martinfuneral.net.

The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.


Published in The Missourian on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Marthasville
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Marthasville
16137 S. Hwy. 47
Marthasville, MO 63357
(636) 433-2827
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
Sherry and family, so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Terri Wagster
December 4, 2020
Bruce Jones
December 3, 2020
Sherry & family, so very sorry for your loss. You have our deepest sympathy.
Mike & Teresa Volkerding
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
Dear Kopmann Family,
I know your hearts are heavy. Losing someone like Donny is never easy. He had a way of making everyone feel special. I have so many wonderful memories of Donny at the ballpark cheering on the Treloar Team. Scaring me in his gorilla costume. All the pranks he liked to play. What a wonderful person who will truly be missed but never forgotten.
With deepest sympathy,
Janice Holt
Janice Holt
Friend
December 3, 2020
So sorry Sherry for your loss! Our sympathy
Paulette Wilmes
Friend
December 2, 2020
We only had the pleasure of knowing Donny for a short time. Within that time, he was friendly, helpful and a great neighbor. Proud of his family.
Mike and Nancy Reidelberger
December 1, 2020
Donny always was a great help at the fair to any one an everyone. All you had to do was ask . His smile was always brighten the worst of days. He will be missed by many.
Robert and Sheila Gruenefeld
Friend
December 1, 2020
Donny was an exceptional man. It was an honor to call him friend. May he Rest In Peace.
DeWitt, Jeanel, Luke and Jack Darity
Friend
December 1, 2020
Katie Coleman
December 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for peace & comfort for your family.
Gary & Stacy Wagster
December 1, 2020
Deepest sympathy to your family at this most difficult time. May Donnie rest in peace. Max and Wanda Bade
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
Sherry and family, please accept mine and my family's condolences. You will be in our thoughts and prayers always.
Diana Leech
Friend
December 1, 2020
Prayers to all the family. So sorry for your loss.
Ron and Jami Sloan
Friend
December 1, 2020
Jamie Faust
December 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So very sorry. Our most sincere condolences --
Andy & Faye Fairchild
Friend
December 1, 2020
Sherry I am so sorry for your family’s loss. We’re keeping you in our prayers.
Nancy Hemmer
Friend
