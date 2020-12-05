- 1959 - 2020 -
Donald "Donny" Hermann Kopmann, 61, Marthasville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Donny was born Sept. 18, 1959, in Washington, to Merlin Kopmann and wife Doris, nee Gildehaus. He was a farmer and skilled carpenter. Donny also was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, frog gigging and hunting deer, coons, rabbits and mushrooms with his family and friends.
He loved to volunteer his time. Donny was a Marthasville volunteer fireman and helped with the Warren County Cattlemen's events. He spent many hours in the livestock barn at the Warren County Fair and really enjoyed helping youth exhibitors. Donny was a Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame recipient in 2020.
He was married to Sherry Kay Abel, nee Brugmann, Feb. 3, 2007, in Warrenton. They spent 13 wonderful years together. Donny truly cherished every minute with his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them on the farm, working with animals and going on tractor rides.
Donny was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Concord Hill.
Donny had an infectious smile; he was a man of great strength and always had a positive attitude. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
So very grateful for having shared in Donny's life are his loving wife, Sherry; mother, Doris Kopmann; four children, Eric Kopmann and wife Sarah, Leann Davis and husband Neal, Megan Abel and Jacob Abel; seven grandchildren, Luke, Sadie, Cara and Callie Kopmann, Colton, Augustus and Hazel Davis; six siblings, Peggy Parks and husband Bud, Mary Rehmeier and husband Dean, John Kopmann and wife Shari, Theresa Flagg and husband Dave, Thomas Kopmann and wife Ginger, and Terry Kopmann; sister-in-law, Donna Diehl and husband Leo; many other relatives and friends.
Donny was preceded in death by his first wife, Sheila Kay, nee Schroeder, Kopmann; father, Merlin Kopmann; and father- and mother-in-law, Elroy and Virginia Schroeder.
A celebration of Donny's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville, from 1 to 7 p.m.
A Catholic Mass will be held Monday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, Concord Hill.
Burial will follow at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery, Holstein.
Memorial donations are preferred to the Warren County Extension Center/ 4-H or to the Warren County Extension Center/Livestock Committee, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.
Online condolences may be made to www.martinfuneral.net
.
The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.