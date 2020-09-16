1/1
Donald J. Herzog
1945 - 2020
Donald James Herzog, born April 4, 1945, passed away at his home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Carthage.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Karen Colaw Herzog; a son, Christopher (Sarah), Eau Claire, Wis.; and grandchildren, Kanyon and Kaydence. He also is survived by his brother, Douglas (Denise); sister-in-law, Barbara Tucker (Tom); nephews, Andy Herzog, Daniel Tucker (Sarah); and niece, Janet Kellogg (Josh).

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Michael Herzog; his birth mother, Rose Cesar Herzog; and adopted mother, Dorothy Janke Herzog.

Donald was a lifelong lover of learning. He grew up in Milwaukee and Tomah, Wis., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, with a Bachelor of Science degree, Kansas State University with a master's degree in English literature and with his doctorate from the University of Kansas in curriculum and instruction.

Donald spent his career helping students explore English and American literature as a professor at Longview Community College in Lee's Summit. Donald made lifelong friends with his colleagues at the college and enjoyed teaching students as well as grading his own son's high school papers, often requiring numerous rewrites to his son's chagrin. While at Longview, Donald was a sponsor of the college Circle K group.

After retirement from the college, Donald joined his wife, Karen, in Washington where she spent several years as a college president. While there, he served on the founding board of Franklin County Habitat for Humanity.

Throughout the years, Donald had a quick wit, a fantastic sense of humor and a passion for gardening, flowers and all of God's creatures. He also was very proud of a well-kept lawn and enjoyed working outside so much that he planted vegetable gardens wherever he lived, often donating homegrown tomatoes and other produce to friends, family and coworkers.

In his later years, he found immense joy in his grandchildren playing games, introducing them to new experiences and helping them get a good start in reading and writing with his many stories read on the couch, a child under each arm. This is where he was happiest. Throughout his life, Donald enjoyed reading mystery novels, world travel with his wife, amateur genealogy, and was a fan of Kansas Jayhawk basketball, Kansas City Chiefs football, Kansas City Royals baseball and occasionally a St. Louis Cardinals game, although he always believed professional sports had become akin to watching Apple vs. IBM.^

Donald James Herzog was a lifelong Christian, true believer, servant of God and member of Fairview Christian Church in Carthage. He was a home Bible study leader and devoted husband, father and "Poppa."^

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Fairview Christian Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Interment will follow at Fasken Cemetery, Carthage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Donald's honor to Fairview Christian Church, your local Habitat for Humanity chapter or the Joe Biden for President campaign, in care of Knell Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed through www.knellmortuary.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of Knell Mortuary, Carthage.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fairview Christian Church
SEP
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fairview Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Knell Mortuary
308 West Chestnut
Carthage, MO 64836
(417) 358-2105
