Donald James Sterling, known to all as Don, 75, St. Clair, departed this life Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Creve Coeur.



Don was born June 12, 1943, in Union, the son of Donald Phillips Sterling and wife Marie, nee Redhage. On Sept. 6, 1969, he was united in marriage to Ronda Kaye Moser, known to all as Kaye, and two children came to bless this union.



Don was a Christian and lifelong active member of St. John United Church of Christ in St. Clair. He was proud to have served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army, entering April 22, 1965, and receiving his honorable discharge April 4, 1967. After his discharge, he began his career as a residential carpenter, working with his father at Sterling Construction Company. In later years, he became a member of the International Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, Local 1839, of St. Louis, retiring after 30 years. For many of these years, he was employed as a finish carpenter for Kemp Homes in St. Louis. Since his retirement, he enjoyed working around the house, and especially enjoyed working on lawn mowers and cutting grass. Hunting was another of his hobbies, as was going out to eat with friends. Making homemade wine with friends was a favorite pastime. Don was a kind man with a keen sense of humor, and a man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. Each of his children and grandchildren held a special place in his heart. He was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his first great-grandchild.



Don is survived by his wife, Kaye Sterling, St. Clair; his children, Ronda Dye and husband James, Wolf Point, Mont., and James Sterling and wife Erica, Leslie; his grandchildren, Driver, Truman and Emmerson Sterling, all of Leslie, and Samantha Wideman, St. Clair; one brother, Phillip Sterling and wife Joy, St. Clair; two sisters, Shirley Stahlman, Lonedell, and Brenda Osborn and husband Donald, Casey, Ill.; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marie Sterling; one brother, Wayne Sterling; and one sister, Rose Marie Lawrence.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Laura Mignerone officiating.



Interment, with full military honors, was held in Mount Hope Cemetery, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, St. Clair.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019