Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
(636) 938-3000
For more information about
Donald Rochat
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gray Summit
2705 MO-100
Gray Summit, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gray Summit
2705 MO-100
Gray Summit, MO
Donald L. Rochat


1954 - 2020
Donald L. Rochat Obituary
Donald L. Rochat, 65, Gray Summit, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Donald was born Feb. 26, 1954. He was the beloved husband for 34 years of Kristie Rochat, nee Koster; loving father of April (Joseph) Ploetz; dear brother of Ronald (Jeanne) Rochat and the late James Rochat; uncle of Katelyn Rochat; beloved uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Donald was a devoted member and deacon at First Baptist Church of Gray Summit. He also was a third-degree master mason.

Visitation was held Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church of Gray Summit, 2705 MO-100, Gray Summit, MO 63039, with a funeral service following at noon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Gray Summit.

Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Schrader Funeral Home, Eureka.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 4, 2020
