Donald R. "Bull" Blackwell
A memorial service for Donald Richard "Bull" Blackwell, 83, Union, will be Saturday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Blackwell died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Blackwell, nee Sparks, Union; five daughters, Terri Risner and husband Eugene, St. Peters, Traci Allen and special friend Dale Gonce, Pea Ridge, Ark., Lisa Hodson and husband Tim, Somerville, Ala., Regina Wright and fiance Greg Gibbons, Washington, and Christy Smith and fiance Joe Garofalo, Maryland Heights; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
