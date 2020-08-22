Donald Richard "Bull" Blackwell, 83, Union, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home.
Don, son of Monroe Richard Blackwell and wife Leona Mildred (Brinkley), was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Washington. On Nov. 4, 1977, he was united in marriage to Kathy Sparks in Washington. He proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy and Reserves for 15 years.
Don had a zest for life. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved fishing, deer hunting, reading and playing cards. He was an avid football fan, and often you would see him watching football on any given day. Storytelling came natural to Bull, and his family and friends near and far have countless stories and experiences they all have shared. He was a longtime member of the V.F.W., Elks and American Legion. Most of all, Don enjoyed surrounding himself with his family and friends. Family was a major part of his life and happiness. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but nothing compared to the love he had for his wife, Kathy. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Sparks) Blackwell, Union; five daughters, Terri Risner and husband Eugene, St. Peters, Traci Allen and special friend Dale Gonce, Pea Ridge, Ark., Lisa Hodson and husband Tim, Somerville, Ala., Regina Wright and fiance Greg Gibbons, Washington, and Christy Smith and fiance Joe Garofalo, Maryland Heights; 12 grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole) Blackwell, Alexis Tucker, Katelyn (Alex) Brakeman, Andrew (Brooke) Hampton, Nick Hampton, Kris Risner and fiancee Anna Schmid, Tanner Wright, Jack Hampton, Anna Wright, Cayden Hampton, Joey Garofalo and Riley Garofalo; five great-grandchildren, Braxton, Era, Abigail, Ellee and Henslee; other relatives and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with a memorial service at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are preferred.
