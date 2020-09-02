Donald Ralph Means, 89, Washington, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.



He was born Nov. 25, 1930, in Union, to Ira and Minnie Means. He grew up in Union and graduated from Union High School, where he excelled as a pitcher on the baseball team. He attended the University of Missouri, Rolla, Rubicam Business College in St. Louis, East Central College and College of Financial Planning. He married Barbara D. Kuddes in 1951, and they settled in Washington where they raised four children, Charlotte, Eric, Doug and Rhonda. After Barbara passed away in 1999, Don married Norma A. Baue in 2000.



Don began his professional career with Missouri Pacific Railroad and served as a sales supervisor for American National Insurance Company. In 1968, Don began his career in the financial investment industry, working with R. Rowland & Co., A.G. Edwards & Sons, Wachovia Securities and Wells Fargo Advisors. He was the third investment advisor in Missouri to earn the prestigious Certified Financial Planner designation and one of two original brokers when national firm A.G. Edwards & Sons opened its Washington branch in 1977. Don worked as a financial advisor, certified financial planner for 50 years, until his retirement in 2017 at 87 years old from Wells Fargo Advisors.



In service to the community, Don was a charter member and president of the Washington Jaycees and Washington Rotary Club, and also charter trustee of East Central College, serving on the board of trustees for 24 years. He was a Washington city councilman and instrumental in the change from a mayor-council type of government to a city manager. He held leadership positions in the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Washington Civic Industrial Development Committee, Boys Scouts and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Among his many awards, he was proudest of the Washingtonian Award in recognition of his many contributions to the community presented in 2000 and the 2008 Rotarian of the Year award.



Don was a community leader, church leader, accomplished professional, a humanitarian and philanthropist, but most of all a kind and humble man. He loved his family and received the most joy playing baseball with his children and grandchildren and teaching them the tricks of playing pool. Throughout his life, Don traveled to many different locations, but he was happiest in his beloved Franklin County at home with family, reading or watching Cardinals baseball.



He is survived by his wife, Norma Baue; sister, Alberta Hitchings, St. Louis; children and spouses, Charlotte Nordyke, Kansas City, Eric and Kathy Means, Washington, Douglas and Mary Means, San Diego, Calif., and Rhonda and Max Lasley, Overland Park, Kan.; stepdaughter and spouse, Ann and Don Blakley, Washington; grandchildren, Nathan Mihalik and spouse Danielle, Erica Means, Brianna and Connor Means, MacKenzie Greene and spouse Jay, Frank Lasley and spouse Kirsten, Joe Lasley, Mark Blakley and spouse Megan, and Kara Blakley; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Alex Mihalik, Presley, Monroe and Saylor Jay Greene, and Luke Blakley; other relatives including nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Means; parents, Ira and Minnie Means; and brother, Dorsey Means.



A private service was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 214 W. 5th St., Washington, MO 63090; Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 85, Washington, MO 63090; or East Central College Foundation, P.O. Box 387, Union, MO 63084, foundation@eastcentral.edu.



The Means family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





