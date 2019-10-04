|
Funeral services for Donald Snow, 93, St. Clair, will be held at St. Clair Christian Church Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m.
Mr. Snow passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 6, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, from 4-8 p.m with a Masonic service at 7 p.m and Monday, Oct. 7, after 9 a.m. at the church.
Burial will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
He is survived by his wife Virginia Snow, nee Roller, St. Clair; one daughter Sherry Wall and husband Craig, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 4, 2019