Donald Unnerstall
All services for Donald Unnerstall, 88, Union, are pending for next week.
Mr. Unnerstall died Friday, June 5, 2020.
He is survived by three sons, Robert Unnerstall and wife Linda, Union, John Unnerstall, and Ken Unnerstall and wife Chantell, all of Washington; three daughters, Louise Marquart, St. Clair, Johanna Crowe, St. Louis, and Angela Rue and husband Jay, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
