All services for Donald "Soup" Voss, 86, Washington, will be private.
Burial, with full military honors, will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Villa Ridge.
Mr. Voss died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Martha "Marty" Voss, nee Busch, Washington; five sons, David Voss and wife Rita, Villa Ridge, Mark Voss and wife Ann, Leslie, Donald Voss and wife Peggy, Robert "Bob" Voss and wife Nickie, and Jim Voss, all of Washington; five daughters, Deborah Schwarzer and husband Jim, Jefferson City, Karen Jasper and husband Edward, Washington, Mary Brueggemann and husband Kenny, Beaufort, Charlene Engemann and husband Royce, and Jean Arens and husband Ron, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 15, 2020