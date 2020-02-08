The Missourian Obituaries
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
Donald W. Parks


1935 - 2020
Donald W. Parks Obituary
Donald W. Parks, 84, Pacific, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Pacific.

Don, son of the late Wesley Parks and wife Mary, nee Black, was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Lenox. On June 28, 1958, he was united in marriage to Bella McCall, in Lecoma. Don worked as a carpenter for L.B. Roques, until he retired in 1997.

Among his survivors are his wife, Bella Parks, Pacific; two daughters, Donna Perkins and husband Kevin, Villa Ridge, and Connie Gullet, Pacific; one brother, Bonnard Parks and wife Stella Lee, Lenox; two sisters, Dottie Channel and husband Andy, Overland Park, Ill., and Earlene Maples, Maples; grandchildren, Misty Goodwin and husband Ryan, Donnie Salisbury, and Jeff Salisbury and significant other Sherry Cray; great-grandchildren, Josh Moore and wife Kimberly, Noah and Jayna Goodwin, Blaze Taylor and Jaylynn Salisbury; one great-great-grandchild, Grayson Henry Moore; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Glen, Ed and Jim Parks; three sisters, Imogene Roques, Daisy Kitchens and Lillie Reed; and four grandchildren, Jason Moore, Jessica Gullet, Nick Salisbury and Jace Salisbury.

Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.

Memorial donations may be made to or Friends of Kids with Cancer.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 8, 2020
