Donald W. Phillips, 83, Berger, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home.
Donald, son of the late Byron and Lilian (Haas) Phillips, was born Feb. 17, 1937, in Atlanta, Ill. Donald grew up in Cortez, Colo., where he graduated from high school. He was the husband of Carolyn (Hermeyer) Phillips. They were united in marriage June 29, 1968, in San Francisco, Calif.
Donald had a career as a superintendent in underground tunneling, managing subway and pipeline development. He operated the world's largest drill bit in the 1950s, working on large-scale construction projects for cities across the country, including Chicago, San Francisco, Hollywood and Washington, D.C. His greatest achievement was to delegate disaster relief construction for the 1983 Stone Creek Canyon mudslide in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Donald spent most of his retirement maintaining his property, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and wildlife conservation. He traveled frequently to Alabama for fishing trips with family and friends. As a devoted husband, Donald could be seen fishing every Friday at his pond, determined to catch fish for his wife to prepare that evening. Donald also enjoyed supporting his grandchildren's athletic events.
Donald is survived by his wife, Carolyn Phillips, of the home; one daughter, Donna Wilson, Washington; three sons, Todd Phillips, Warrenton, Louis "Barney" Phillips and wife Laura, Kansas City, and Matthew Phillips, Hermann; one brother, Carl Phillips, Texas state; and grandchildren, Alexandra Wilson, Erin Wilson, Boyd Phillips, Josef Wilson, Colin Desalla, Elliott Phillips and Ivan Phillips.
Services will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Paul Church, Berger, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
The Phillips family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 4, 2020