Donna Clare Grus Brinker, 82, Washington, died Monday, Sept, 14, 2020.



She was born Nov. 9, 1937, the youngest child of William and Cecelia Grus. Donna was the wife of the late Edward H. Brinker.



Everyone knew Donna as an extraordinary seamstress, but her passion was quilting. She was a member of the Piecemaker's Quilt Club for more than 15 years and the Missouri State Quilters Guild for 10 years. She organized quilters for St. Francis Borgia's Quilt Auction and quilted with every quilter's group in the region, which often kept her busy five days a week. The speed, precision and color selection of her quilts was so unique to her, people would say, "That's a Donna Brinker quilt."?



She was an avid volunteer. She worked the Saturday afternoon Mass at Cedarcrest Manor for 40 years with her husband, Edward. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish, helped for many years at the annual church picnic and scheduled workers for the church's soda stand at the Washington Fair. She donated hundreds of quilts for church raffles and made hundreds of baby onesies for the missions. The Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary named her Lady of the Year in 2010.



Among her survivors are her children, Glenda Sullentrup, Crestwood, Jerome Brinker, Mesa, Ariz., Deborah Albert and husband Jean Potvin, St. Jacob, Ill., Mary Bante and husband Joseph, Webster Groves, and Thomas Brinker and Shelley Binkley, Columbia; sister, Jane Gerner and husband Virgil, Washington; grandchildren, Jeremy Sullentrup, Jane Sullentrup Stanley, John Albert V, Suzanne Albert, Henry Bante and Owen Bante; nine great-grandchildren; and in-laws, Verna Kosulic, Lester Brinker and wife Alice, Donald "Duck" Brinker and wife Luella, Harold Brinker and wife Diane "Tuddy," Herbert Brinker Jr. and wife Connie, Jeanette Brinker, Lorine Brinker and Merald Whitworth.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brinker; her parents; siblings, Glennon Grus, Bill Grus, Mary Alice Brueggemann and husband Adolph, and Donald Grus and wife Bernice; and in-laws, Ralph Brinker, James Brinker, Rita Whitworth and Gene Kosulic.



In lieu of a traditional visitation, there was a motorcade procession visitation at the Elks Lodge from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18.



A funeral Mass followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at noon.



A private graveside service was held. The family is looking forward to hosting a celebratory gathering in the future.



Memorial donations can be made to the Crisis Nursery or any local food pantry.



The Brinker family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store