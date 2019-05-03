Home

Donna Hoffmann Obituary
A funeral Mass for Donna Hoffmann, 73, Washington, will be Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Hoffmann died Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Gary Hoffmann Jr., Washington, two daughters, Jyoti Conradi, Durango, Colo., and Sarah Wendt and husband Michael, Clayton; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 3, 2019
