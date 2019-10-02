|
|
Donna Lea Magac, nee Uphouse, 78, Washington, passed away Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019, in Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Ill.
Mrs. Magac, daughter of Harry Paul Uphouse and wife Icey Florene, nee Dale, was born Nov. 15, 1940, in St. Ann.
She is survived by her four sons, Brian and Doug Magac, both of Washington, Gregg Magac, Prairietown, Ill., and Keith Magac, Edwardsville, Ill.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Franklin County Humane Society are preferred.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 2, 2019