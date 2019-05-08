Donna Marie Hoffmann, nee Altemueller, 73, Washington, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.



Donna, daughter of the late Frank Altemueller and wife Anna, nee Roetheli, was born April 3, 1946, in Washington. Donna received her education in Washington, and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1964. Donna was united in marriage to Gary Hoffmann June 3, 1967, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington, and three children were born to this union.



During high school, she worked for Dr. Post. This early job instilled in her a love for the medical field. While raising her family, Donna went on to attend East Central College and Central Methodist College, and earned her R.N. and B.S.N. degrees. After graduating, she went to work as a nurse for Dr. Smith. Donna was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Washington. She attended Bible study with her granddaughter weekly and enjoyed her time with other parishioners. Donna also enjoyed pottery, art, dancing and listening to music of the 1960s. She was humorous and loved playing games and collecting gifts for the winners of family game nights. She liked gardening, thrift store shopping, garage sales and estate sales in the summers. She and her granddaughter recently made a goal to learn how to work on and restore cars, with hopes of a road trip. Donna will be remembered for her warm smile, red lipstick and her ability to make her family feel special at all times.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hoffmann; one sister, Lois Evans; and one sister-in-law, Marlene Altemueller.



She is survived by her children Gary Hoffmann Jr., Washington; Jyoti Conradi, Durango, Colo., and Sarah Wendt and husband Michael, Clayton; eight grandchildren; one brother, Rich Altemueller, Washington; one brother-in-law, David Hoffmann and wife Jeri, Winnetka, Ill.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.



Memorials may be given to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Pregnancy Assistance Center or Franklin County Humane Society.



The Hoffmann family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on May 8, 2019