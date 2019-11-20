|
|
Donna Timms, nee Featherston, 81, Pacific, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Bethesda Meadow Care Facility, Ellisville.
Donna, daughter of the late Vernie Featherston and wife Lettie, nee Ewing, was born April 7, 1938, in Mountain Pine, Ark. As a child, her family moved to the St. Louis area, where she graduated from Brentwood High School. Donna was married to John J. Timms Jr. March 27, 1957. After marriage, the couple lived in Germany during John's enlistment in the U.S. Army. After returning, they made their home in several places, most notably Brentwood, Gray Summit and Villa Ridge, and raised four children. After the passing of John, Donna moved to Pacific. Donna was a member of several churches, including Cedar Grove Methodist, The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge, and Shiloh Baptist Church in Pacific. Donna loved children and was a longtime volunteer with the Good News Club at Coleman Elementary. She loved gardening and entertaining.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Barb Nappen and husband Tim, Redmond, Wash.; three sons, Jeff Timms and wife Laura, Villa Ridge, Frank Timms and wife Linda, Wildwood, and Rick Timms and wife Amelia, Eureka; eight grandchildren, Todd Nappen and wife Amanda, Cody Nappen and wife Brooke, and Chet Nappen, all from the Seattle, Wash., area, Jake Timms, Washington, Rachel and Ezra Timms, both of Wildwood, Emma (Timms) Nichols and husband Logan, Columbia, and Ethan Timms, Eureka; one great-grandchild, Kayleigh Nappen, Redmond, Wash.; her brothers, Bob Featherston and wife Judy, and Jim Featherston and wife Janita, all of Brentwood; many nieces, nephews and cousins, who she all loved so dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A memorial service will be held at The Ridge Church, 51 Highway M, Villa Ridge, MO 63089, Saturday, Nov. 23, with a gathering starting at 1:30 p.m., and service starting at 3 p.m. In keeping with her long-held wishes, Donna's remains have been donated to the St. Louis University School of Medicine to help educate physicians and medical researchers.
In lieu of flowers, and at Donna's request, memorials may be given to the Coleman Good News Club, in care of Linda Vedenhaupt, 4336 Woods Road, Robertsville, MO 63072.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 20, 2019