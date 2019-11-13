|
|
Doris Ann Fowler, nee George, 77, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Washington.
Doris was born Nov, 2, 1942, in St. Clair, the daughter of Joel Clifton George and wife Ruth F., nee Scharfenberg. As a young woman, she was united in marriage and blessed to have two children.
Doris was a Christian, believing in the Lord as her Savior. During her working years, she was employed at Walmart in Union, serving the company for 12 years. Since retirement, her favorite pastimes were helping others and gardening. Hobbies included walking in the park with friends, using her treadmill and riding her bike. She loved spending time outdoors. What meant the most to her was time spent with her family. The love they shared and the wonderful memories that were created will be cherished by all of them forever.
Doris is survived by her children, Michael Fowler, St. Clair, and Shelby Harp and husband Michael, Imperial; two grandchildren, Matthew and Olivia Harp, both of Imperial; four brothers, Joel George, John George and wife Roxanne, Matthew George and wife Cindy, and Ernest George and wife Debbie, all of St. Clair; three sisters, Sister Renee George, St. Louis, Ruth Gay and husband John, St. Clair, and Leslie George, Washington; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
A loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great- and great-great-aunt, Doris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
A private committal will take place at a later date at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019