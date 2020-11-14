Doris Ann Metcalf, nee Walters, 81, Herculaneum, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Festus.
Doris, daughter of the late Golda Dora, nee Angell, and Carroll Walters, was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Washington. Doris worked as a clerk for Brown Shoe Company. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Pevely, and the Red Hat Society. Doris loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Robert (Jessica) Metcalf, Herculaneum, and Roy (Rhonda) Metcalf Sr., Advance; daughters, Annette Door, St. Clair, Marie Metcalf, Advance, and Suzanne (Dan) Portell, Branson West; grandchildren, Jennah (Jeff) Jahn, Nicholas Portell, Lucas Portell, Cailey Metcalf, Taylor Metcalf, Roy Metcalf Jr., James Huskey, Amy Huskey, Brittany Klemm, Stuart Klemm, Jessica Door, Steven Metcalf, Chris Metcalf and Daniel Metcalf; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dale Metcalf; son, Richard Metcalf Jr.; granddaughter, Stephanie Metcalf; and siblings, Lucille Dobsch and Herbert Walters.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Pevely, officiated by the Rev. Bryan Roberts, Zion Lutheran Church, Pevely.
Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The Metcalf family was served by Vinyard Funeral Home.