Doris Dunning Obituary
A private committal for Doris Dunning, nee Pruitt, 89, St. Clair, will be held at a later date, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Mrs. Dunning died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, James Gordon and wife Donna, Memphis, Tenn., Charles Hunt, St. Clair, and Kevin Hunt and wife Karen, Troy, Ill.; one daughter, Sally Hulsey and husband Glenn, Collinsville, Ill.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 3, 2020
