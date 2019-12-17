|
|
|
A funeral service for Doris L. Biser, 74, Rosebud, was held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at noon at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Entombment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Union.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Biser died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, David Biser and wife Andrea, Charleston, S.C., and John Biser and wife Kelly, Union; one daughter, Starlyn Reynolds and fiancé Charles Ritter, Rosebud; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 17, 2019