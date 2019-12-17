Home

POWERED BY

Services
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Biser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris L. Biser

Send Flowers
Doris L. Biser Obituary
A funeral service for Doris L. Biser, 74, Rosebud, was held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at noon at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Entombment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Union.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Biser died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, David Biser and wife Andrea, Charleston, S.C., and John Biser and wife Kelly, Union; one daughter, Starlyn Reynolds and fiancé Charles Ritter, Rosebud; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -