Doris L. Hardcastle (Hartschorn), 88, Union, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Union.
On Aug. 14, 1931, Doris was born to Mr. and Mrs. George Hartschorn. Doris was united in marriage to Samuel Hardcastle Aug. 25, 1972, in St. Louis. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her husband.
She is survived by one stepdaughter, Melody Alcorn; one granddaughter, Nicole Alcorn; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Hardcastle; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Hartschorn; and two sisters, Marge and Mary.
Visitation was held Wednesday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visit www.midlawn.com
for an online guestbook.
Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.