Doris V. Arnette, nee Emerson, 86, Pacific, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Doris, daughter of the late Otis Emerson and wife Clara, nee Riley, was born April 23, 1934, in St. Louis County. She received her education from Pacific High School. On Sept. 4, 1954, she was united in marriage to Walter Arnette at Catawissa Union Protestant Church. Doris was a cook for many years in the Meramec Valley School District.
Among her survivors are her husband, Walter Arnette, Pacific; two sons, Greg Arnette and wife Melanie, Cape Coral, Fla., and Chris Arnette and wife Anita, Huntington Beach, Calif.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Arnette; her parents; two brothers, James and Harold Emerson; and one sister, Helen Wonsewitz.
Private family services will be held at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, with interment in Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
The Arnette family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.