Doris V. Arnette
1934 - 2020
Doris V. Arnette, nee Emerson, 86, Pacific, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Doris, daughter of the late Otis Emerson and wife Clara, nee Riley, was born April 23, 1934, in St. Louis County. She received her education from Pacific High School. On Sept. 4, 1954, she was united in marriage to Walter Arnette at Catawissa Union Protestant Church. Doris was a cook for many years in the Meramec Valley School District.

Among her survivors are her husband, Walter Arnette, Pacific; two sons, Greg Arnette and wife Melanie, Cape Coral, Fla., and Chris Arnette and wife Anita, Huntington Beach, Calif.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Arnette; her parents; two brothers, James and Harold Emerson; and one sister, Helen Wonsewitz.

Private family services will be held at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, with interment in Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Arnette family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.


Published in The Missourian on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc

November 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to Walt and the entire family. Prayers are with you all.
Valerie Miller
