Dorothy Ann Kopp, nee Strange, 86, Warrenton, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home after a long illness.



Dorothy was born May 4, 1933, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Dena B. (Withers) Strange Rogers and Doyle H. Strange Sr. Following her parents' divorce, Dorothy and her elder brother, Doyle Jr., lived with their maternal grandparents in Monett. They attended Talbert School in Monett for one year.



When her mother remarried, Dorothy spent the remainder of her childhood in Richmond Heights (St. Louis). She attended West Richmond Elementary and Maplewood-Richmond Heights Junior and Senior high schools, graduating in 1950.



Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, John E. Kopp, Dec. 26, 1952, at Christ Church, United Church of Christ, Maplewood. Following John's service in the U.S. Navy, the couple moved to Kirksville, then settled in Maplewood and Richmond Heights, where they remained until relocating to Warrenton in 1980.



During her working life, Dorothy was employed as a secretary and an insurance claims adjuster, retiring in 1989. She also owned and operated Custom Sewing out of her home in Warrenton for many years.



In addition to doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Dorothy was an actress, appearing in many stage productions with the Wagon Wheel Players and other community theater groups. She also was an avid bowler, and very active as a member of First Baptist Church, Wright City.



Dorothy is survived by her three children, David and wife Karen (Bell), Warrensburg, Martin and wife Nancy (Baker), St. Louis, and Elizabeth Ann Plumberg and husband Chuck, Ephrata, Pa.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her longtime feline companion, O'Reilly.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2013, and brother, Doyle, in 2019.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, at First Baptist Church of Wright City, 104 Hedeman Ave., Wright City, (636) 745-2446, with Pastor Chad Hodges officiating.



The family will greet friends and family, starting at 10 a.m., until the start of service at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dorothy's name to First Baptist Church of Wright City.



The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Missourian on July 25, 2019