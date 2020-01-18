|
|
Dorothy Agnes Matthews, nee Buhr, 92, Union, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Dorothy, daughter of the late Fred Buhr and wife Christina, nee Kopp, was born March 13, 1927, in Washington. Dorothy received her education at St. Francis Borgia in Washington. She was united in marriage to Keith Matthews Nov. 23, 1944, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Union, and four children blessed their union. Dorothy worked as a fancy stitcher at Brown Shoe Company, and retired from there in 1990, after 37 years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Union. Dorothy's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Dale Matthews and wife Betty, and Mark Matthews and wife Kathy, all of Union; one daughter, Joyce Copeland, Union; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Matthews, Aug. 19, 2012; one daughter, Sharon Corum, Aug. 22, 2014; two sons-in-law, Bill Corum, July 4, 1998, and Bob Copeland, July 25, 2018; one grandson, Mark Corum; her parents; three sisters, Anna Koester, Clara Overmark and Florence Wildhaber; three brothers, Elmer Buhr, Melvin Buhr and Walfred Buhr; her stepmother, Frances Buhr; and one stepbrother, Wilbert Eckelkamp.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral Mass was held Thursday, Jan. 16, at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Masses may be said or memorials to Research to Prevent Blindness (R.P.B.) are preferred.
The Matthews family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 18, 2020