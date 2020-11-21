1/1
Dorothy A. Richardson
1928 - 2020
Dorothy A. Richardson, nee Monzyk, 92, Washington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Dorothy, daughter of the late Anthony F. Monzyk and wife Gertrude, nee Manhart, was born March 20, 1928, in Washington. She received her grade school education from St. Francis Borgia and obtained her high school education through a self-study mail program. She later studied at the University of Oklahoma to advance her career.

On May 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Richardson, at St. Francis Borgia Church. Dorothy was a lifelong employee and volunteer at Mercy Hospital. She loved her family, cooking, sewing, crocheting, and baking, especially brownies.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Kenneth Richardson, Washington; three children, C. Wayne Richardson, Sandra Jett and husband Scott, and Keith Richardson and wife Ann, all of Washington; 10 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and grandson, Nicholas Jett.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial donations can be made to Sisters of Mercy of the Americas.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 20, 2020
Dorothy was my former supervisor whom I greatly admired. She was a wonderful help to me. My heart felt condolences to her family
David Love
