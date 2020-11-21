Dorothy A. Richardson, nee Monzyk, 92, Washington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.



Dorothy, daughter of the late Anthony F. Monzyk and wife Gertrude, nee Manhart, was born March 20, 1928, in Washington. She received her grade school education from St. Francis Borgia and obtained her high school education through a self-study mail program. She later studied at the University of Oklahoma to advance her career.



On May 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Richardson, at St. Francis Borgia Church. Dorothy was a lifelong employee and volunteer at Mercy Hospital. She loved her family, cooking, sewing, crocheting, and baking, especially brownies.



Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Kenneth Richardson, Washington; three children, C. Wayne Richardson, Sandra Jett and husband Scott, and Keith Richardson and wife Ann, all of Washington; 10 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many, many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and grandson, Nicholas Jett.



Private family services will be held.



Memorial donations can be made to Sisters of Mercy of the Americas.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store