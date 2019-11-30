|
|
Dorothy Berniece Eads, known to most as Berniece, nee Tate, 87, St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Sullivan.
Berniece was born Nov. 29, 1931, in St. Clair, the daughter of Wayne Oscar Tate Sr. and wife Blanche Lea, nee Hemker. On Sept. 15, 1951, she was united in marriage to Junior Lewis Eads, and two children came to bless this union.
Berniece was a Christian and longtime member of St. Clair United Methodist Church in St. Clair. During her working years, she did various factory work, having worked at International Shoe Company and Deb Shoe Company, both in St. Clair, and retiring from Hazel in Washington. She enjoyed many pastimes, including sewing and doing crochet. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and rarely missed watching the games. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her children and grandchildren, and many wonderful memories were created.
Berniece is survived by her daughter, Shirley Dollins and husband Calvin, West Plains; her son, Ronald Eads and wife Donna, St. Clair; one brother, Wayne Tate Jr. and wife Sandy, Lonedell; one sister, Pauline Lewis and husband Harvey, Independence, Kan.; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Blanche Tate Sr.; her former husband, Junior Eads; and one sister, Beulah Gratzer.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Fred Miller officiating.
Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorials may be made to St. Clair United Methodist Church, St. Clair.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 30, 2019