|
|
|
A funeral service for Dorothy "Berniece" Eads, nee Tate, 87, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Eads died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Ron Eads and wife Donna, St. Clair; one daughter, Shirley Dollins and husband Calvin, West Plains; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 26, 2019