Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
Dorothy C. Meyer


1931 - 2019
Dorothy C. Meyer Obituary
Dorothy C. Meyer, 88, New Haven, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at New Haven Care Center.

Dorothy, daughter of the late Andreas J. Meyer and wife Clara H., nee Frankenberg, was born April 17, 1931, in New Haven. Dorothy was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, New Haven. She worked for Langenberg Hat Company for many years. In her free time, she loved gardening and planting flowers. She also loved helping out with the small children in the family or just helping out wherever she could.

Dorothy is survived by a sister, Catherine Schlatt, Shelbina; a brother, Anthony Meyer, a brother, Leo Meyer, a brother, Bernard Meyer and wife Linda, all of New Haven; a sister, Barbara Noelke and husband Gene, a sister, Ruth Spaunhorst and husband Jerome, and a brother, John Meyer and wife Brenda, all of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Marie Alvina Meyer; a nephew, Daniel Meyer, a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Meyer; and a brother-in-law, Leo Schlatt.

Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann- Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, New Haven, with the Rev. John Deken officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Masses may be said or memorials given to New Haven Senior Center, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann- Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 26, 2019
