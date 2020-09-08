A funeral service for Dorothy Clark, nee Paddock, 87, St. Clair, will be Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Clark died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

She is survived by one son, William "Bill" Clark and wife Carol, Buchanan, Va.; two daughters, Pam Church and husband Rob, Dittmer, and Gina King and husband Russ, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





